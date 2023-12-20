A murderer who subjected a "gentle giant" to a prolonged assault using a hammer and scissors in Blackburn has been jailed for life.

David Read's body was found in a flat on Leamington Road shortly before 11.40am on June 7.

A post-mortem examination showed the 50-year-old died of multiple injuries.

It was later discovered that defendant Mohammed Ali Khan had carried out a prolonged and extensive assault using a hammer and scissors.

Mohammed Ali Khan has been jailed for life for murdering David Read in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Det Supt Mark Haworth-Oates, of Lancashire Police, said: "This was a truly shocking murder committed against a vulnerable man in his own home.

"The level of violence used and the injuries sustained by David were some of the worst I have seen in my career. He had over 100 different injuries all over his body.

"Having made no effort to seek help for David, who he left dead or dying on the floor of his flat, Khan prioritised disposing of evidence and covering his tracks."

CCTV enquiries showed 35-year-old Khan – a convicted drug dealer – arriving at David's flat on the afternoon of June 6.

Khan had carried out a prolonged and extensive assault using a hammer and scissors (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Footage showed Khan leaving the address later in the evening and going home to change his clothing.

He then bought food from a takeaway further along Preston New Road before returning to David's flat shortly after midnight on June 7.

At around 2am, one of David's neighbours heard a loud bang and a raised voice – now known to be that of Khan.

This was repeated an hour later and then at around 5am in the morning Khan was heard saying: "I'm sorry, I'm sorry David."

By tracking Khan's movements on CCTV, officers were led to various locations where Khan had dispose of evidence (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Khan was caught on CCTV leaving David's flat at 9am, carrying bags and having changed his clothes.

By tracking Khan's movements, officers were led to various locations where Khan had discarded items in an effort to dispose of evidence.

Officers found clothing belonging to Khan that appeared to have been washed as well as footwear belonging to David in a nearby wooded area.

In another location, police found David's mobile phone which had been broken and a bloodied claw hammer hanging from the branch of a tree

Police found David's mobile phone which had been broken in one location (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Khan's DNA was also found on a pair of scissors discovered in David's flat and upon the hammer when it was recovered and examined.

When David's mobile phone was examined, it was discovered that Khan's details had been deleted from the contacts list.

In the period between 3.42am and 4.51am on June 7, calls had been made to individuals associated with Khan.

Neither Khan's phone or David's phone were used to call the emergency services.

When David's mobile phone was examined, it was discovered that Khan's details had been deleted from the contacts list (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Khan, of Preston New Road, was arrested on suspicion of David's murder on June 9.

Khan was given a minimum term of 22 years in jail on Wednesday (December 20).

"With the overwhelming support of the community, the officers and staff who worked on this case managed to piece together the evidence that left no doubt in the jury’s mind that Khan was responsible for David's murder," Det Supt Haworth-Oates added.

"While today's focus will understandably be on Khan, my thoughts remain with David’s loved ones on what is no doubt a day filled with a mixture of emotions.

"I feel for them that they have had to hear the evidence during the course of the trial but hope that in time the outcome of today will bring them some sense of closure."

David's family described him as a "gentle giant" (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Paying tribute to David following the sentencing, his family said: "David had a gentle nature and was known to those close to him as the gentle giant.