The body of David Read, 50, was found after police were called to Leamington Road at around 11.38am on Wednesday (June 7)

A post-mortem examination revealed he died from multiple injuries, officers said.

A 34-year-old man, from Blackburn, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday evening (June 9).

David Read David was described as "a lovely caring man" by his family (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Police were later granted a warrant of further detention on Sunday (June 11), meaning they have more time to question him.

Det Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost my thoughts remain with David’s family and loved ones at this time. We have specially trained officers supporting them.

“I have a dedicated team of detectives and staff working on this inquiry and our investigation is very much ongoing.

“I would continue to appeal to anyone who thinks they may be able to help us to get in touch, especially anybody who knew David, and particularly if they have had contact with him in recent days.

“We are also appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious during Tuesday and Wednesday in the Leamington Road area or has CCTV or dashcam footage covering those dates.”

In a tribute, David’s family said: “David was a lovely caring man and had a strong bond with his parents.

“He was known as the gentle giant and will be sadly missed by his family and friends.”

