Man charged with murder of David Read who was found dead with ‘multiple injuries’ in Blackburn

A man has been charged with the murder of David Read in Blackburn.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 12th Jun 2023, 19:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 19:32 BST

The body of David Read, 50, was found after police were called to Leamington Road at around 11.38am on Wednesday (June 7)

A post-mortem examination revealed he died from multiple injuries, officers said.

Mohammed Ali Khan, 34, of Preston New Road, Blackburn was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday evening (June 9).

David Read David was described as "a lovely caring man" by his family (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He was later charged with David's murder following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

He was remanded into custody to appear before Blackburn magistrates on Tuesday morning (June 13).

Det Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Although a man has now been charged, we are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

“We want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious during Tuesday and Wednesday in the Leamington Road area or has CCTV that we are not already aware of.

“Please also get in touch if you knew David and can help us piece together the days leading to his death as this may help the continued progression of the investigation.

“I’d also like to thank the local community for their support so far.”

In a tribute, David’s family said: “David was a lovely caring man and had a strong bond with his parents. He was known as the gentle giant and will be sadly missed by his family and friends.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it online via https://orlo.uk/yiNFF or by calling 101, quoting 653 of June 7, 2023.