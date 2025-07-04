Lancashire Police confirm why armed officers, dogs and helicopter were deployed to Leyland
Further to our report earlier today, the Post can now provide more details on the incident which saw armed officers patrolling the streets and the helicopter circling the town from 8.30pm.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at shortly after 8.30pm yesterday (Thursday, July 3) to a report of a group of men fighting on Hough Lane in Leyland, some of whom were armed with machetes and other weapons.
“Police, including armed officers, dogs and the helicopter, attended and carried out a search of the area but there was no trace.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact 101 quoting log 1375 of July 3.”