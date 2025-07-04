A police helicopter circled over Leyland and Buckshaw last night, as armed officers were spotted patrolling the streets.

The National Police Air Service said the chopper was deployed to the area to help search for a suspect.

It departed its base at Barton Aerodrome near Manchester shortly after 9pm, and was spotted circling and hovering over the Leyland area for around 15 minutes before moving towards Clayton-le-Woods and Buckshaw Village.

The police helicopter was deployed to the Leyland area to assist Lancashire Police in a search for a suspect last night (Thursday, July 3) | NPAS

The helicopter crew assisted Lancashire Police for 32 minutes before they were stood down.

Lancashire Police have yet to comment on the incident which prompted the call-out, but the National Police Air Service said it was helping the force search for a suspect in the area.

Lancashire Constabulary’s Armed Response Unit was also mobilised and eyewitnesses reported seeing officers “booted up” in tactical gear and ballistic helmets.

The specialized unit responds to high-risk incidents, including those involving firearms or potential violence.

A spokesperson for National Police Air Service said: “At 9.08pm on Thursday (July 3), a police helicopter crew from NPAS Barton were deployed to the Leyland area to assist Lancashire Police in a search for a suspect.

“The total flying time on the task was 32 minutes.”

Lancashire Police were approached for further details on the incident.