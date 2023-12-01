A married man who had an illegal relationship with a teenage girl less than half his age claimed in court she had been an "enthusiastic sexual partner."

Neil Burrows, from Chorley but now living in Cornwall, admitted two charges of sexual activity with the girl almost 20 years ago, but claimed the affair was fully consensual.

He told a judge that when his wife was pregnant the girl began flirting with him and he "fell for it."

Judge Simon Medland heard the relationship, which began in 2004, lasted between 12 and 18 months, although the couple made love on fewer than 10 occasions during that time.

A man from Chorley has been jailed for an illegal relationship he had with a teenage girl two decades ago. Case heard at Preston Crown Court (pictured).

Burrows, now 55, was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years and made the subject of a sexual offender notification requirement - ordering him to tell police of any change of address for the next 10 years.

The court was told that the case only came to court because Burrows confessed what he had done.

Barrister Tom Farr, prosecuting, said: "Had it not been for the defendant's candour in his police interviews, accepting that there was a relationship, we would not be here today."

At the time of the offences Burrows was in his mid-30s and the girl in her teens.

Mr Farr said Burrows claimed that: "At all times it was fully consensual. At all times she was an enthusiastic sexual partner and not under any pressure. The relationship ended when the girl moved in with her boyfriend."

The court heard Burrows, a joiner, had admitted his actions and "apologised for the pain caused." He had confessed because he was "fed up of lying."

Mt Farr said it has begun with "a kiss and a cuddle" but the girl has started flirting with Burrows "and he fell for it."

Judge Medland said: "He (Burrows) has put his head on the block by his own admissions. Most people charged with offences of this nature would seek to plead not guilty.

"He has caused the case to be brought against him. If he had said nothing then police would have found themselves in a difficult spot."