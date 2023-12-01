Schools and nurseries in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble with Ofsted reports in November

2 . Progressive Childcare @ Wheelton Nursery, Chorley PR6 8HJ

Report published Nov 1 following an inspection on Sept 11. Classed as 'requires improvement'. Highlights: well-resourced environment; caring staff. Improvements needed: leaders have not told staff what they want children to achieve and how they are going to do this so quality of education is variable and lots of the learning is incidental. Previous inspection: Good. Photo: Google Maps