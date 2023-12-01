Schools and nurseries in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble with Ofsted reports in November

Throughout November, thirteen schools and nurseries in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble were inspected by Ofsted.
Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.
If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the thirteen educational establishments below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...
1. Preston, Chorley and South Ribble
All the schools who had reports issued in November Photo: Google Maps
2. Progressive Childcare @ Wheelton Nursery, Chorley PR6 8HJ
Report published Nov 1 following an inspection on Sept 11. Classed as 'requires improvement'. Highlights: well-resourced environment; caring staff. Improvements needed: leaders have not told staff what they want children to achieve and how they are going to do this so quality of education is variable and lots of the learning is incidental. Previous inspection: Good. Photo: Google Maps
3. Kirkham Pre-School, Nelson Street, Preston PR4 2JP
Report published Nov 2 following an inspection on Sept 28. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: caring and cheerful staff; carefully designed curriculum; SEND support. Improvements needed: embed the curriculum intent more securely; promote children's skills in managing their own feelings. Previous inspection: Good. Photo: Google Maps
4. Eaves Green Pre-School Childcare Centre, Lower Burgh Way, Chorley PR7 3QG
Report published Nov 3 following an inspection on Oct 4. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: warm and welcoming; children's learning well monitored; experienced SEND coordinator. Improvements needed: consistently support children to demonstrate their understanding to build even more precisely on knolwedge. Previous inspection: Good. Photo: Google Maps