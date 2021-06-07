Man's body found in Lancashire reservoir

Lancashire Police said officers were called to the reservoir off Haslingden Road, Guide, just before 7pm.

The body is yet to be formally identified but police say they believe it to be missing 68-year-old Rickson Ashcroft.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances at this stage, the force added.

Lancashire Police said a man's body has been recovered from a reservoir in Haslingden Road, Blackburn yesterday evening (Sunday, June 6)

Mr Ashcroft had last been seen in the Blackburn area at around 6pm on Wednesday (June 2) and a missing person's appeal was under way to help find him.

