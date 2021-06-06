Concern growing for missing Blackburn man, 68, last seen four days ago

Rickson Ashcroft was last seen in the Blackburn area at around 6pm on Wednesday, June 2.

The 68-year-old is believed to have links to Accrington.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 68-year-old Rickson Ashcroft, who is missing from his home in Blackburn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If you have seen Rickson or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting LC-20210605-0477.

"Please share this post and thanks for your help."

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 68-year-old Rickson Ashcroft. (Credit: Lancashire Police)