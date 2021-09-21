The victim - a man in his 30s - was walking along Bow Lane, near Gulf Petrol Station, when he began talking to two men at around 9pm on July 22.

One of the men walked away while the other continued to speak to the victim for 15 minutes.

After realising cash was missing from his pocket, the victim confronted the man he was speaking to.

The man proceeded to walk away in the direction of Marsh Lane but the victim followed him.

On Marsh Lane, near Legacy Preston International Hotel, the man pulled a metal bar out of his rucksack before hitting the victim in the face multiple times.

The victim stated the assault only ended after a member of the public shouted for the attacker to stop.

The victim suffered serious head and facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

Do you recognise these men? Police want to speak to them after a man was assaulted with a metal bar in Preston. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Today (September 21), officers released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

DC Laura Fagan, of Preston Police, said: "This was a shocking incident which left a man with some quite nasty injuries.

"Our enquiries are very much ongoing to identify those responsible and we are appealing for information to identify the men in the images in connection with the assault.

"I would ask anybody who recognises the men - or the men themselves - to contact police on 101 quoting log 1442 of July 22, 2021."

Anyone with information can also report it online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.