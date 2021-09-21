Ten-day-old baby boy dies in hospital after being found unresponsive in Preston home
A baby boy who was found unresponsive at an address in Preston was later pronounced dead in hospital.
North West Ambulance Service were called to reports a ten-day-old boy had been found unresponsive in Lockside Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, this morning (September 12).
The baby boy was rushed to hospital for treatment but died a short time later, police said.
Officers were called to the scene by paramedics at around 2.05am.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained and our enquiries are ongoing."
Two police cars and a forensic van were spotted in the area by residents this afternoon.
