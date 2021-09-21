Ten-day-old baby boy dies in hospital after being found unresponsive in Preston home

A baby boy who was found unresponsive at an address in Preston was later pronounced dead in hospital.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 5:40 pm

North West Ambulance Service were called to reports a ten-day-old boy had been found unresponsive in Lockside Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, this morning (September 12).

The baby boy was rushed to hospital for treatment but died a short time later, police said.

Officers were called to the scene by paramedics at around 2.05am.

A baby boy died in hospital after being found unresponsive at an address in Lockside Road.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained and our enquiries are ongoing."

Two police cars and a forensic van were spotted in the area by residents this afternoon.

