North West Ambulance Service were called to reports a ten-day-old boy had been found unresponsive in Lockside Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, this morning (September 12).

The baby boy was rushed to hospital for treatment but died a short time later, police said.

Officers were called to the scene by paramedics at around 2.05am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A baby boy died in hospital after being found unresponsive at an address in Lockside Road.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained and our enquiries are ongoing."

Two police cars and a forensic van were spotted in the area by residents this afternoon.