Man dies after early morning collision on M65 between Blackburn and Preston

Police were called to the westbound carriageway of the motorway, between junction 4 (Darwen) and junction 3 (Blackburn West), just before 5.30am, following a collision which involved a black Hyundai i10, a white Fiat Ducato van and a blue Ford Fiesta.

Police say they believe the Hyundai stopped in lane one of the motorway and the driver got out, before both the vehicle and driver were struck by the Fiat van.

A blue Ford then collided with the Hyundai.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The driver of the Hyundai, a 67-year-old man from Bury, died at the scene. Police say his family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The Fiat driver, a 30-year-old man from Darwen and the Ford driver, a 77-year-old man, who is also from Darwen, were treated by emergency services for minor injuries.

Police and Highways Agency personnel were at the scene until mid-afternoon, with diversions in place for traffic between Blackburn and Preston. The road reopened around 3pm..

Sgt Marc Glass of Lancashire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said; “An investigation is under way to establish what happened and my thoughts are with all those involved in this tragic incident.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the stranded Hyundai to get in touch."