The motorway is closed westbound between junctions 4 (Darwen / Blackburn South) and 3 (Blackburn West / Wheelton / Walton) after the crash at around 5.30am.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are working at the scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

All traffic was held on both sides of the motorway after the crash, but the eastbound carriageway has since been released.

Traffic on the westbound is congested back to junction 5 (Guide / Shadsworth) and diversions are now in place.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We were called at 5.27am to reports of a serious collision on the westbound carriageway.

“Road closures are currently in place between J4 and J3.

"Where possible, we would advise avoiding the area and using alternative routes.

The M65 westbound is closed with queueing traffic after a multi-vehicle crash between junction 4 (Darwen / Blackburn South) and junction 3 (Blackburn West / Wheelton / Walton) this morning (Friday, March 11). Pic: Google

“Emergency services remain at the scene. We will provide an update when we have more information.”

Diversion route

Road users are advised to follow the Hollow Square diversion symbol on road signs

- Exit the M65 westbound at J4. At the M65 J4 roundabout, follow Earcroft Way.

- At Earcroft Way/A666 junction, turn right and follow the A666 northbound Bolton Road.

- At the A666/A6062 junction, turn left and follow the A6062 westbound Livesey Branch Road.

- At the A6062/A674 junction, turn left and follow the A674 westbound Moulden Road.

- At the A674/A6061 junction, turn left and follow A674 southbound Finnington Road.

- At the A674 M65 J3 roundabout, re-join the M65 at J3.

