Man charged after 12kg of cannabis worth ‘£50,000’ seized from car on M6 near Chorley
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers signalled for a BMW 3 Series to stop as it was travelling on the southbound carriageway on Monday, July 1.
The driver of the car tried to run away but was detained nearby.
Around 12kg of cannabis thought to be worth around £50,000 was found inside the vehicle.
Albion Lushaj, of Cherry Tree Lane, Rainham, Greater London, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent.
The 31-year-old was later charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis.
He was due to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.