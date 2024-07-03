Preston man caught with large quantity of heroin and cocaine as well as £50k in cash jailed
Officers stopped a car on Hawarden Road in Fishwick back on Friday, April 12.
A large quantity of heroin and cocaine was subsequently discovered inside the vehicle.
Over £50,000 was also found after a nearby address was searched.
Michael Brennan was convicted of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs after appearing at Preston Crown Court on June 26.
The 43-year-old, of Broughton Street, Preston, will serve five years and six months behind bars.
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.