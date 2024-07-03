Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Preston man who was caught with a large quantity of heroin and cocaine has been jailed.

Officers stopped a car on Hawarden Road in Fishwick back on Friday, April 12.

A large quantity of heroin and cocaine was subsequently discovered inside the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Brennan, from Preston, was jailed after being caught with a large quantity of heroin and cocaine (Credit: Lancashire Police) | Lancashire Police

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over £50,000 was also found after a nearby address was searched.

Michael Brennan was convicted of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs after appearing at Preston Crown Court on June 26.

The 43-year-old, of Broughton Street, Preston, will serve five years and six months behind bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.