Preston man caught with large quantity of heroin and cocaine as well as £50k in cash jailed

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 12:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Preston man who was caught with a large quantity of heroin and cocaine has been jailed.

Officers stopped a car on Hawarden Road in Fishwick back on Friday, April 12.

A large quantity of heroin and cocaine was subsequently discovered inside the vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Michael Brennan, from Preston, was jailed after being caught with a large quantity of heroin and cocaine (Credit: Lancashire Police)Michael Brennan, from Preston, was jailed after being caught with a large quantity of heroin and cocaine (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Michael Brennan, from Preston, was jailed after being caught with a large quantity of heroin and cocaine (Credit: Lancashire Police) | Lancashire Police

Over £50,000 was also found after a nearby address was searched.

For the latest crime news and court updates - sign up to our Crime UK newsletter

Michael Brennan was convicted of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs after appearing at Preston Crown Court on June 26.

The 43-year-old, of Broughton Street, Preston, will serve five years and six months behind bars.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:PrestonPoliceLancashire PoliceLancashire