Man arrested after 12kg of cannabis worth ‘£50,000’ seized from car on M6 near Chorley

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 1st Jul 2024, 15:08 BST
A man was arrested after “£50,000 worth” of cannabis was seized from a car on the M6 near Chorley.

Officers signalled for a BMW 3 Series to stop as it was travelling on the southbound carriageway.

The driver of the car tried to run away but was detained nearby.

A man was arrested after "£50,000 worth" of cannabis was seized from a car on the M6 near Chorley (Credit: Lancashire Police) | Lancashire Police

A search of the vehicle found around 12kg of cannabis thought to be worth around £50,000.

A 31-year-old man from London was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent.

He remained in custody for questioning on Monday.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

