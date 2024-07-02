Preston drugs bust sees cannabis farms raided near Avenham Park
Preston Task Force arrested three of the men after officers stopped a van in Chaddock Street in the Avenham area yesterday (July 1).
They found several thousand pounds in cash and the men were arrested at the scene. A further search of nearby addresses found several kilograms of vacuum packed cannabis hidden in a loft, as well as two established cannabis grows.
Sniffer dog PD Buddy was deployed to one of the address and uncovered a further £20,000 in cash hidden under a bath. A fourth man was arrested at one of the properties.
The men, aged 22, 28, 28 and 36 are currently in custody where they are being questioned on suspicion of cannabis cultivation and money laundering.
For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.
