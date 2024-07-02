Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four men are in custody after a drugs bust in Preston.

Preston Task Force arrested three of the men after officers stopped a van in Chaddock Street in the Avenham area yesterday (July 1).

They found several thousand pounds in cash and the men were arrested at the scene. A further search of nearby addresses found several kilograms of vacuum packed cannabis hidden in a loft, as well as two established cannabis grows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sniffer dog PD Buddy was deployed to one of the address and uncovered a further £20,000 in cash hidden under a bath. A fourth man was arrested at one of the properties.

PD Buddy found around £20,000 hidden under a bath in one of the properties | Lancashire Police

The men, aged 22, 28, 28 and 36 are currently in custody where they are being questioned on suspicion of cannabis cultivation and money laundering.

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter. A police spokesperson said: “We have four men in custody on suspicion of drugs offences following a proactive vehicle stop in Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers from Preston Task Force stopped a van on Chaddock Street yesterday (July 1) and found several thousand pounds in cash. Three men were arrested at the scene.

“A further search of nearby addresses found several kilograms of vacuum packed cannabis hidden in a loft, two established cannabis grows and, thanks to PD Buddy, around £20,000 hidden under a bath in one of the properties.

“A fourth man was arrested at one of the properties.