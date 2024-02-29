Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to reports of a firearms discharge in the vicinity of London Road at around 9am on Tuesday.

No one was injured in the incident.

A man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm following the incident.

Police were called to reports of a firearms discharge in the vicinity of London Road (Credit: Neil Cross)

Officers on Thursday confirmed he was later detained under the Mental Health Act.

"Our investigation continues," a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

What happened?

Police received a call at around 9am saying that there had been a gunshot heard around the London Road area of Preston.

Officers attended the scene and secured nearby roads, cordoning off a 70m stretch of London Road around its junction with Salmon Street.

A man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm (Credit: Neil Cross)

The cordons remained in place for several hours, with traffic disruption building in the New Hall Lane area and around the Capitol Centre.

Cars were forced to make u-turns, blocking up side streets and putting extra pressure on New Hall Lane.

What was the motive?

Superintendent Steve Rides delivered a press conference later the same day to share more details.

He explained the police were trying to understand who the suspect was as then they would be in a better position to understand why the incident occurred.

He was later detained under the Mental Health Act (Credit: Neil Cross)

Supt Rides added a motive was unclear at that time due to the lack of knowledge on the suspect’s identity.

The police also said there were no links to wider groups or gang related crime.

Is there any wider threat?

During the press conference, Supt Rides delivered a message of reassurance to local residents and businesses as well as the wider community of Preston.

He said: "This was a one off incident and we are confident that the risk to the community is no longer there.

No one was injured as a result of the firearm discharge (Credit: Neil Cross)

"We are treating the case very seriously with a full investigation team working on it.

"Please be reassured that this is isolated, we have put increased police measures as a reassurance to the local community."