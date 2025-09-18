A 65-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was sadly killed in a collision in Colne.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police closed North Valley Road in both directions earlier today after receiving reports of an incident reported between Spring Lane to Langroyd Road.

The road, which has since reopened, was closed from the roundabout at Vivary Way to North Valley Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police confirmed the woman in her 60s was proounced dead at the scene. | Google

A spokesperson for the police confirmed the woman in her 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

They said: “Earlier today we told you about a road closure in Colne. Unfortunately, we have a really sad update to bring you this evening.

“At 10.44am, we received a report of a collision between a white DAF truck and a pedestrian on North Valley Road.

“The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts are with her loved ones, who are being supported by specially trained Family Liaison Officers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 65-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and is currently in custody.

DS Joseph Ghigi, of our Serious Collision Investigation Unit added: “A woman has sadly died following this collision, and enquiries are ongoing to determine exactly what has happened.

“I am appealing for any information or footage that could assist our investigation from the public. We are particularly keen to view any footage of the lorry after the collision, as we believe it travelled towards Preston.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I know that this has been widely discussed in the community, and I want to take this time to remind you that an active investigation is ongoing, and we would strongly encourage people to refrain from speculation around the circumstances of the collision online or otherwise.”

If you have any info, dashcam or CCTV, please call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0407 of 18th September.