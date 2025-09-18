Police issue update after closing North Valley Road in Colne following serious collision

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 18th Sep 2025, 16:44 BST
Police have issued an update after closing a busy road earlier today following a serious collision.

Police closed North Valley Road in both directions after receiving reports of an incident reported between Spring Lane to Langroyd Road.

The road, which has since reopened, was closed from the roundabout at Vivary Way to North Valley Road.

Police closed North Valley Road in both directions after receiving reports of an incident reported between Spring Lane to Langroyd Road. The road has since reopened but traffic delays are likelyplaceholder image
Police closed North Valley Road in both directions after receiving reports of an incident reported between Spring Lane to Langroyd Road. The road has since reopened but traffic delays are likely

North Street and Glen Street off North Valley Road were also closed, along with Langroyd Road at the junction of North Valley Road while police and other emergency services dealt with the incident.

Updating members of the public a spokesperson for the police added: “We told you earlier that there were several road closures near to North Valley Road in Colne, due to a serious traffic collision.

“These have now been lifted but please be aware that traffic may still take some time to clear the area.

“Thank you for your patience and please travel safely.”

