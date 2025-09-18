A 30-year-old Accrington man has been jailed for selling drugs near a school.

Declan Cook, of Stanley Street, has been jailed for supplying drugs in Hyndburn.

In January 2024, Cook was stopped driving a Volkswagen Passat near to Mount Carmel High School in Accrington just prior to the children finishing for the day.

Declan Cook, of Stanley Street, has been jailed for three years and six months for supplying drugs in Hyndburn. | Hyndburn Police

Officers approached the vehicle and noticed a strong smell of cannabis.

Following a search of the Passat, a quantity of cannabis was discovered underneath the driver’s seat, which he attempted to claim was for personal use.

Cook was arrested on suspicion of supplying cannabis.

Later that month, he was again stopped, this time driving a Volkswagen Golf on Cobham Road, Accrington.

Upon searching him and the vehicle, two snap bags containing white powder, and two snap bags containing cannabis were found.

The white powder was later confirmed to be cocaine.

Cook was arrested again in July 2024, after evidence linking him to the supply of cannabis was discovered. He was in possession of cannabis, weighing scales, and two mobile phones.

A spokesperson for Hyndburn Police said: “After examining his phones, we found a number of messages advertising cannabis and cocaine for sale.

“These messages showed that Cook had been involved in drug supply since as early as December 2023.

“The scales seized contained traces of cocaine and cannabis.”

He was charged with concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis and concerned in the supply of cannabis.

At Burnley Crown Court court on Friday, September 5, he was jailed for three years and six months.

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

If you believe that someone may be involved in drugs activity in your area, please do the responsible thing and report it.

You can call 101, or report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.If someone is in immediate danger, or a crime is ongoing, please always call 999.