Emergency services were called to reports a man had been stabbed in Jutland Street at around 3am on Friday (June 17).

The victim, later named as 42-year-old Lee Dawson, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with “serious chest injuries” but later died.

Detectives on Thursday evening (June 23) confirmed another man had been charged with his murder, making him the fourth to be charged.

The latest to be charged is Robert Cross, 33, of Milner Street in Preston.

He is due to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning (June 24).

Det Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “We have now charged a total of four people with Mr Dawson’s murder, a further person with assisting an offender and we have arrested and bailed a number of others.

Lee Dawson died after being stabbed in Jutland Street, Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“I am grateful for all the assistance we have received during the course of our enquiries this week and I would continue to appeal to anyone with information to get in touch.

”My thoughts of course remain with all of Mr Dawson’s loved ones at this time.”

The others charged with Mr Dawson’s murder are:

- Stuart Brown, 36, of Dawson Walk, Preston, who is due to appear at Preston Crown Court on Friday

- Andrew Wilcock, 29, of Lincoln Walk, Preston and Benjamin Bibby, 20, of Dawson Walk, Preston, who both appeared at Preston Crown Court on Thursday (June 23).

Kerry-Ann Metcalfe, 38, of Dawson Walk, Preston, was charged with assisting an offender.

She appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning and was remanded until July.

A post-mortem examination showed Mr Dawson, who was originally from Preston but had been living in Sunderland, died as a result of stab wounds.

In a tribute, his family described him as “a big friendly giant” with “a strong heart and stronger head”.

“Lee loved his children deeply and would do anything for them,” they added.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log number 0149 of June 17.