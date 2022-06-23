Murder accused appear in crown court after Preston man Lee Dawson stabbed to death

Andrew Wilcock, 29, of Lincoln Walk, and Benjamin Bibby, 20, of Dawson Walk, appeared in court for a preliminary hearing charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

Their return to court for indictment and arraignment is set for October 14, followed by a trial on January 16, 2023.

Detectives investigating the murder have charged two further people. Stuart Brown, 36, of Dawson Walk, appeared in Magistrates Court this morning charged with murder, alongside Kerry-Ann Metcalfe, 38, also of Dawson Walk, who is charged with assisting an offender.

Two men have appeared in crown court charged over the fatal stabbing of Lee Dawson in Preston. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Det Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “While we have charged a total of four people so far in connection with Mr Dawson’s death, our investigation is ongoing. I would continue to appeal to anyone with information to get in touch.”

A 23-year-old man arrested on Tuesday evening on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives also arrested a further person on suspicion of murder last night.

The 33-year-old man, from Preston, is currently in custody.

Mr Dawson, who had been living in Sunderland, died from stab wounds after being found in Jutland Street in the early hours of last Friday.

Five other men – aged between 18 and 31 – arrested over the weekend on suspicion of murder have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0149 of June 17, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.