Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An inquest revealed that an injury sustained during a fall while on holiday contributed to the death of a Lancashire woman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wendy Anne Shaw, a medical sales representative living in Leyland, died at Royal Preston Hospital on December 23, 2024.

Shaw, who was born in Salford in 1965, sustained a significant injury to her cervical spine while on holiday in 2014 after stumbling on a terraced area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An inquest revealed that an injury sustained during a fall while on holiday contributed to the death of a Lancashire woman | Google

The injury marked the beginning of a series of health complications that would affect her for the years that followed.

Shaw, 59, was admitted to hospital last year after feeling unwell where she was diagnosed with aspiration pneumonia.

Despite receiving treatment, her condition did not improve and she passed shortly before Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At an inquest held last Wednesday, area coroner Chris Long recorded Mrs Shaw’s cause of death as aspiration pneumonia, with the cervical spine injury sustained in the fall being a contributing factor.