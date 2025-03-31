Inquest reveals how holiday fall contributed to Leyland woman's death
Wendy Anne Shaw, a medical sales representative living in Leyland, died at Royal Preston Hospital on December 23, 2024.
Shaw, who was born in Salford in 1965, sustained a significant injury to her cervical spine while on holiday in 2014 after stumbling on a terraced area.
The injury marked the beginning of a series of health complications that would affect her for the years that followed.
Shaw, 59, was admitted to hospital last year after feeling unwell where she was diagnosed with aspiration pneumonia.
Despite receiving treatment, her condition did not improve and she passed shortly before Christmas.
At an inquest held last Wednesday, area coroner Chris Long recorded Mrs Shaw’s cause of death as aspiration pneumonia, with the cervical spine injury sustained in the fall being a contributing factor.
