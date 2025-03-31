Inquest reveals how holiday fall contributed to Leyland woman's death

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Mar 2025, 19:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An inquest revealed that an injury sustained during a fall while on holiday contributed to the death of a Lancashire woman.

Wendy Anne Shaw, a medical sales representative living in Leyland, died at Royal Preston Hospital on December 23, 2024.

Shaw, who was born in Salford in 1965, sustained a significant injury to her cervical spine while on holiday in 2014 after stumbling on a terraced area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
An inquest revealed that an injury sustained during a fall while on holiday contributed to the death of a Lancashire womanAn inquest revealed that an injury sustained during a fall while on holiday contributed to the death of a Lancashire woman
An inquest revealed that an injury sustained during a fall while on holiday contributed to the death of a Lancashire woman | Google

The injury marked the beginning of a series of health complications that would affect her for the years that followed.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Shaw, 59, was admitted to hospital last year after feeling unwell where she was diagnosed with aspiration pneumonia.

Despite receiving treatment, her condition did not improve and she passed shortly before Christmas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At an inquest held last Wednesday, area coroner Chris Long recorded Mrs Shaw’s cause of death as aspiration pneumonia, with the cervical spine injury sustained in the fall being a contributing factor.

Related topics:LeylandHospitalSalfordInquest

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice