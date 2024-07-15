Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after he was attacked in a Blackpool pub car park during the Euros 2024 final.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and paramedics were called to the scene outside The Clarence pub in Preston New Road around 9.40pm last night.

A man in his 50s was found with serious head injuries and a woman in her 40s was also injured. She suffered less serious injuries, said Lancashire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said a man in his 40s from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of wounding and common assault. He is currently in custody.

A woman in her 20s from Blackpool was also arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody.

Lancashire Police said an investigation is under way and anyone who witnessed the incident should get in touch.

Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Insp Andy Crook, of Blackpool CID, said: “This incident has left a man with a significant injury, and I would appeal to anyone with any information to get in touch.

“I am especially keen to hear from anyone who has CCTV or Ring doorbell footage which covers the car park area of the pub or who may have been driving past between 9pm and 9.40pm and who may have dashcam footage.

“I would also like to hear from anyone on Pittsdale Avenue if they have CCTV or Ring doorbell footage at around this time.

“We know the pub itself was busy with people watching the football and I would ask anyone who saw or heard anything which could help us in our enquiries to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 1314 of July 14.

You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.