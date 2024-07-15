Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have arrested a man and a woman after two designer bags were stolen from TK Maxx.

Lancashire Police charged a man and a woman following a theft from a shop in Preston.

Officers were called to TK Maxx in the Fishergate Centre at around 1.30pm on Friday (July 12, 2024).

It was reported two designer handbags worth around £280 were stolen and a man and a woman were arrested at the scene.

The TK Maxx store is located in the Fishergate Shopping Centre in Preston. | Google

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Jordan Beevers, 33 and Demilee Davies, 22, both of Forrester Close, Leyland have been charged with theft from a shop.

Both have been released on bail and will appear in court next month.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county.

This is done to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.