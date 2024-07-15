Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman who was gagged with tape and soaked in blood ran into a Preston takeaway fearing for her life after she was nearly bludgeoned to death with a hammer.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aiden Bernes, 46, has been pictured for the first time after he was jailed for attempting to murder the 51-year-old in a frenzied attack in her own home on December 11, 2023.

Lancashire Police

At 22.45pm, she managed to escape through a window and fled to a Chinese takeaway seeking help. Her clothes were heavily blood stained and she was struggling to breath due to a loop of heavy tape which remained tied around her neck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although clearly suffering the effects of the savage attack, she was able to give a brief outline of what had happened to the police.

She identified her attacker as Aiden Bernes, a man who she had only known a few weeks. She explained to police officers that she had met Bernes on a night out and had invited him back to her house. He then effectively moved in and took control of her home.

That night after verbally abusing and degrading her, he launched an attack which lasted approximately 30 minutes. He strangled, gagged and suffocated her before rendering her unconscious with a claw hammer. During the attack, he told her he had been dreaming about killing her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When she regained consciousness, she found she was in her living room alone. Knowing Bernes had her house keys, she fled the house by climbing out through a window and sought help at the nearby takeaway.

He was arrested shortly after 11pm at her house, where there was evidence of a violent assault. The claw hammer he used to attack her was seized.

Bernes made no comment during the police interview conducted the following day but pleaded guilty to attempted murder on March 14, 2024.

He was sentenced to 22 years in prison with a five year extended licence period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Robinson, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West said: “Aiden Bernes is an extremely violent man who carried out a sustained attack on a woman within her own home.

“He made the attack even more terrifying by recounting his dreams of killing her during the assault. Luckily, she managed to flee and seek help.

“We worked closely with Lancashire police to build a compelling case. The strength of the evidence was such, that he had no option but to plead guilty to attempted murder.

“Violence against women and girls has no place in our society. I hope following today’s sentence the woman can begin to move on with her life.”