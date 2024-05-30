I will not be intimidated by someone posting excrement to the Conservative’s South Ribble office
and live on Freeview channel 276
Excrement was posted to the Conservative’s South Ribble general election campaign office.
The incident has been described by the party’s parliamentary candidate Katherine Fletcher as a disgusting attack on democracy.
Police are investigating the incident at the office in Liverpool Road, Longton, after it was discovered by one of Katherine’s volunteers on Thursday morning.
Katherine, who is standing to be re-elected as South Ribble’s MP on July 4, said she and her helpers would not be intimidated by what happened.
“This was a disgusting attempt to stop me campaigning through intimidation and also an attack on the very democracy I am proud to stand for in South Ribble,” she said.
“But the person who thought this might succeed is very much mistaken and they have already failed.”
The excrement had been placed in a prepaid survey return envelope but apparently hand delivered.
The envelope was taken away by officers for forensic analysis to see if it was possible to identify who sent it and what type of excrement it was.
Ms Fletcher added: “I am angry that someone helping me had to open the envelope but it has allowed us all here to know what is at stake when we step forward to campaign in this general election.
“It will be a big motivation to be honest because we want to live in a country where those who do such horrible things face the full force of the law and are never near power.
“My volunteers and I will now just ignore it and continue to go out and make the case for me to carry on delivering as South Ribble’s MP and for kind and decent behaviour in our country.”