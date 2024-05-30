Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He was remanded to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court.

A suspect has been charged after a man was caught brandishing a “machete-type knife” in Burnley town centre.

Officers received a report of a man carrying a “machete-type knife” on Manchester Road and Ormerod Street at approximately 3pm on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A suspect has been charged after a man was caught brandishing a “machete-type knife” in Burnley (Credit: Google)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 48-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife/ bladed article.

Miles Whitfield, 48, of no fixed address was charged with shoplifting, breach of a criminal behaviour order and possession of a bladed article on Wednesday.

He was remanded to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We know that this may have been alarming for some of you to read. We believe this to be an isolated incident, and there is thought to be no risk to the wider public.

“We want to reassure you today that we take these reports very seriously, and you may see additional Neighbourhood Policing Officers in the town centre over the coming days.