Suspect charged after man caught brandishing ‘machete-type knife’ in Burnley town centre
A suspect has been charged after a man was caught brandishing a “machete-type knife” in Burnley town centre.
Officers received a report of a man carrying a “machete-type knife” on Manchester Road and Ormerod Street at approximately 3pm on Tuesday.
A 48-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife/ bladed article.
Miles Whitfield, 48, of no fixed address was charged with shoplifting, breach of a criminal behaviour order and possession of a bladed article on Wednesday.
He was remanded to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Thursday.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We know that this may have been alarming for some of you to read. We believe this to be an isolated incident, and there is thought to be no risk to the wider public.
“We want to reassure you today that we take these reports very seriously, and you may see additional Neighbourhood Policing Officers in the town centre over the coming days.
“If you see our officers out and about, and you have any concerns, please do approach them. Alternatively, you can call 101.”