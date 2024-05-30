Dad of Britain’s biggest family, the Radfords from Morecambe, accused of speeding on Bay Gateway
A dad-of-22 is accused of speeding and failing to identify the driver of a vehicle.
Noel Radford, 53, of South Road, Morecambe is charged with speeding on the Bay Gateway at Torrisholme in a Porsche on November 6 last year.
He is also charged with failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Porsche at Preston on December 14, 2023.
His case will be heard at Preston Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (May 31).
Noel is the father of 22 children who have been in the public eye since 2012 when they first starred in the 2012 Channel 4 ‘15 Kids and Counting’ with their fourth series ‘22 Kids and Counting’ airing before Christmas.