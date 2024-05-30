Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dad-of-22 is accused of speeding and failing to identify the driver of a vehicle.

Noel Radford, 53, of South Road, Morecambe is charged with speeding on the Bay Gateway at Torrisholme in a Porsche on November 6 last year.

Noel and Sue Radford Noel were both adopted as babies and met as children, then had their first child, Christopher, when Sue was 14 and Noel was 18. They then got married when Sue was 17 and Noel was 21. The family now lives in a former care home in Morecambe and have a TV Show called 22 Kids & Counting.

He is also charged with failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Porsche at Preston on December 14, 2023.

His case will be heard at Preston Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (May 31).