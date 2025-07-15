Drugs bust on Marsh estate in Lancaster sees man arrested and dog seized

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 15th Jul 2025, 18:09 BST
A drugs bust at a Lancashire home has resulted in a man being arrested and a dog seized.

Lancaster Area Police executed a drugs warrant on the Marsh estate resulting in the male being arrested and a dog removed from the address.

A spokesperson for the police said: “This is in response to the community providing us with information regarding drug dealing on the Marsh estate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A drugs warrant was executed at a home on Marsh estate after intel from members of the public.placeholder image
A drugs warrant was executed at a home on Marsh estate after intel from members of the public. | Lancaster Area Police

“We will continue to tackle drug dealing and target those who are involved.”

They added: “Please, continue to report anything related to drug to us as you are the eyes and ears of your community and we strive to make it a safer place for you to live.”

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

You can report it to us on 101 or via our online reporting tool. Alternatively you can contact Crime stoppers to report crimes anonymously at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by calling 0800 555111.

Related topics:DrugsPoliceLancaster
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice