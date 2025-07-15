Drugs bust on Marsh estate in Lancaster sees man arrested and dog seized
Lancaster Area Police executed a drugs warrant on the Marsh estate resulting in the male being arrested and a dog removed from the address.
A spokesperson for the police said: “This is in response to the community providing us with information regarding drug dealing on the Marsh estate.
“We will continue to tackle drug dealing and target those who are involved.”
They added: “Please, continue to report anything related to drug to us as you are the eyes and ears of your community and we strive to make it a safer place for you to live.”
You can report it to us on 101 or via our online reporting tool. Alternatively you can contact Crime stoppers to report crimes anonymously at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by calling 0800 555111.