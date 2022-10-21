Defendant Alec Harris placed a ten pack of lager on the till of the store in Blackburn Road at around 8.25pm on June 20.

After the shop worker asked him if he wanted a carrier bag, Harris tried to force his way behind the counter.

He then pointed a green handled knife at the store worker, saying: “Open the till. Give me your money.”

When the store worker said he couldn’t, Harris replied: “You can. You can. I am going to kill you.”

Having forced the store worker to open the till, Harris grabbed a quantity of cash before fleeing the store, going towards Blackburn Road.

When he got onto Earnsdale Road, Harris approached two boys and started shouting at them to give him their bikes.

A man threatened a shop worker with a knife during an armed robbery at the Co-op in Darwen (Credit: Lancashire Police)

One of the boys began riding up the hill as fast as he could, while the second saw Harris pull a knife from his pocket.

Harris then began running at the boys with the weapon demanding their bikes. He then threw the knife at one of the boys.

He then said: “I’ll pay you for it. Just give it to me.”

The defendant later went into a nearby conservative club and paid £1.60 for a Pepsi, telling the person behind the bar to keep the change from the £10 he had given her.

Harris, 27, of Astbury Chase, Darwen, was jailed for two years and eight months after appearing at Preston Crown Court (Credit: Lancashire Police)

That £10 was from the money he had earlier stolen from the Co-op.

“This was an appalling and cowardly mini crime spree, committed against an adult in his place of work and two children,” DC Matthew Gallagher, of East CID, said.

“Thankfully although understandably shaken, the victims were not physically harmed by Harris’s actions.”

Following a number of enquiries, including examination of CCTV footage, Harris was arrested four days after he committed the offences.

Harris, 27, of Astbury Chase, Darwen, was convicted of robbery, two attempted robberies and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He was jailed for two years and eight months after appearing at Preston Crown Court last week.

