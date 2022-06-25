Man arrested in connection with robbery at Darwen Co-op store which saw staff threatened with weapon

A man has been arrested following an armed robbery at a Co-op store in Darwen.

By Sean Gleaves
Saturday, 25th June 2022, 11:19 am
Updated Saturday, 25th June 2022, 12:32 pm

A man entered the Co-Op store in Blackburn Road before picking up a case of lager and approaching the checkout at around 8.25pm on Monday (June 20).

After placing the case of lager on the till area, the man produced a weapon before threatening a member of staff.

He then forced his way into the till area before demanding money and taking an “undisclosed amount of cash”.

Following an investigation, police confirmed on Friday (June 24) a 27-year-old man from Darwen had been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

No other arrests have been reported in relation to the incident.

A man has been arrested following an armed robbery at the Co-op store in Blackburn Road, Darwen (Credit: Google)