Man arrested in connection with robbery at Darwen Co-op store which saw staff threatened with weapon

A man entered the Co-Op store in Blackburn Road before picking up a case of lager and approaching the checkout at around 8.25pm on Monday (June 20).

After placing the case of lager on the till area, the man produced a weapon before threatening a member of staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then forced his way into the till area before demanding money and taking an “undisclosed amount of cash”.

Following an investigation, police confirmed on Friday (June 24) a 27-year-old man from Darwen had been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

No other arrests have been reported in relation to the incident.