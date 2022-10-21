Preston teenager charged with sharing terrorist propaganda on Instagram
A Preston teenager has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of sharing Islamic State propaganda on Instagram.
Mohammed Afzal, 18, is charged with four offences of disseminating a terrorist publication and four offences of collection of information useful to a terrorist.
Titles allegedly shared on Instagram between March and September included Islamic State videos of an execution and fighters in combat.
Material allegedly collected included instructions on how to make homemade explosives.
Today, (Friday, October 21), the defendant appeared before Mr Justice Sweeney by video-link from custody for a preliminary hearing.
The judge said a plea hearing would take place on February 10 next year at Liverpool Crown Court.
A provisional trial date was set for April 3 next year.
Afzal was remanded into custody.