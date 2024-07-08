Darwen man who strangled and bit woman while he raped her at Blackburn property jailed
Lee Barr bit and strangled his victim while he raped her at a property in Blackburn
Police said the victim was “understandably terrified of Barr but showed incredible bravery and strength by telling us what he had done”.
Officers listened to her, believed her and secured charges against Barr.
The 27-year-old appeared in the dock at Preston Crown Court last week where a jury unanimously found him guilty of rape and sexual assault.
Barr, now of no fixed address but previously of Tythebarn Street, Darwen, was remanded back into custody to be sentenced at the same court on August 16.
He was also placed on the sex offenders register for life.
