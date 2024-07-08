Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A father rigged the electricity supply in his family home to bypass the meter because he couldn’t afford to pay his bills, a court heard.

Police only discovered Michael Watt’s illegal wiring job when they raided his house in Preston looking for drugs.

Judge Ian Unsworth was told officers found cannabis and LSD during the search in Marl Hill Crescent, Ribbleton.

But the quantities were so small there was no suggestion he was intending to supply the drugs to others.

Watt, 36, pleaded guilty at the city’s Crown Court to the illegal abstraction of electricity and two counts of drug possession. He was given a 12 months community order.

Prosecuting barrister Isabella Denn-White said police visited Watt’s home in Ribbleton in February 2023 where a search uncovered small quantities of Class A LSD and Class B cannabis.

An electricity technician also attended after it was found the power supply had been bypassed, although not to cultivate cannabis.

Watt’s defence lawyer Tanya Elahi told the court that her client was “deeply remorseful.”

She said he was aware there was a chance he would be sent to prison, but argued that he should retain his freedom because there was “a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”

Miss Elahi said Watt had struggled with mental health issues and they had been influenced by drug use.

“He is very open and honest and has accepted that when things get too much for him he does turn to drugs. He accepts that it is not a good coping strategy.”

The reason for the meter bypass was, she said, because he was “struggling financially.”

“He accepts it is no excuse for his behaviour. He is now on benefits and he is not struggling (like that) any more.

“He has two teenaged children and a third child on the way. His family needs him.”

She added that Watt had been working on a voluntary basis at Moor Nook Angling Club teaching children to fish.

Judge Unsworth asked why the case had been sent up to Crown Court for sentence when it could have been dealt with in Magistrates Court.

“This case shouldn’t be before this court at all,” he said. “I can remit it (back to Magistrates) or deal with it.”

He said the amounts of drugs found were small and there was no suggestion the electricity abstraction was anything to do with cultivating cannabis.

He added that he was satisfied the custodial threshold had not been crossed by the three offences and instead warranted a community order, which he imposed for 12 months.