Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who attacked his girlfriend, leaving her with facial injuries, told police he couldn’t remember doing it, a court in Preston heard.

When Peter Hung was quizzed by officers at the scene of the assault he confessed he had mental health issues and had no recollection of punching her three times.

The 42-year-old university graduate was jailed for eight months after a judge was told it was the third time he had been accused of injuring the woman during their five-year on-off relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had been on bail at the time and subject to a condition that he did not contact her or visit the street where she lived.

But Judge Sarah O’Brien heard that, in addition to being hit in the face during the altercation, a puncture wound was found on her neck by doctors at hospital.

A knife was discovered on the floor near to the front door of the property, but the victim claimed she couldn’t recall having been attacked with a blade.

When police later tried to track her down to get a sample to determine if her DNA was on the knife she could not be contacted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the absence of a statement from the victim it is difficult to ascertain how the injury was inflicted,” said barrister Ellie McManus, prosecuting.

Ms McManus told the judge that three police officers were called to the woman’s home in Darwen at around 6:15am after reports of an assault. When they arrived they found her outside the property with a bloodied face.

They went inside and found Hung sitting in the living room appearing to be confused and under the influence of substances.

The woman told them Hung had punched her in the face three times after she had told him to leave her house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an interview with police Hung, of Leven Grove, Darwen, said he couldn’t remember the incident.

“There was a knife at the front door of the property and also a wound on her neck,” said Ms McManus. “The victim hasn’t provided any information on that matter.

“She was not aware of the wound to her neck. She had no recollection of a knife being used.”

Judge O’Brien said the issue of a knife would make a difference to sentencing. But Ms McManus explained that although the knife was recovered by the officers for forensic examination, there was no DNA evidence because she “has not responded to any of the attempts to contact her, so that line of enquiry couldn’t proceed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that police had also made several attempts to contact her to make a victim personal statement to be presented before the court, but there had been no response.

Preston Crown Court | Contributed

Rachel Woods, for Hung, said: “It is a difficult case to neatly fit into the sentencing guidelines without a victim statement.

“It crosses the custody threshold, and it was very unpleasant. It is not the first time he (Hung) has assaulted the victim. The defendant has a number of convictions for violence, but there are long gaps between his offending.

“This is the longest time (five weeks) he has spent in custody and, at 42 years of age, he has found it a difficult and enlightening experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is utterly responsible for the injuries sustained by the victim. He fully accepts it was down to him. Whatever triggered it, he should just have left the property rather than lash out with his fists.

“He recognises that this relationship is well and truly over.”

The court was told that after a previous conviction in 2020 for battery and criminal damage Hung was ordered to join a Building Better Relationships Programme.

“That hasn’t had the required result as was hoped,” added Ms Woods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jailing Hung, Judge O’Brien said: “The fact that the victim has withdrawn from the prosecution doesn’t detract from the seriousness (of the incident).

“He was on police bail at the time of the offence and shouldn’t have been in contact with her or visiting her address.”