Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Lancashire man who raped and sexually abused young children has been jailed for more than 20 years.

In October 2022, a woman reported to the police that Peter Barnes, now 75, had sexually abused her as a child.

Further women came forward to speak up about the sexual abuse they had suffered at his hands during the subsequent investigation and prosecution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnes was charged with 44 sexual offences, including four counts of rape against five children and two women.

Peter Barnes was jailed at Preston Crown Court for 44 sexual offences (Credit: Lancashire Police) | Lancashire Police

Barnes was charged with 44 sexual offences, including four counts of rape against five children and two women.

The earliest offences were committed in the late 1990’s, with the more recent offending taking place in 2023.

His youngest victim was aged between nine and eleven when he raped and sexually assaulted her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnes initially denied all of the offences but pleaded guilty to one count of indecent assault in July 2023.

He was found guilty of the remaining 43 sexual offences following a trial in June 2024.

Alex Mann, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West said: “Barnes is a sexual predator who targeted and groomed children as young as nine.

“He showed no remorse and in failing to take responsibility for his actions, he forced his victims to relive their ordeal at a trial, which further compounded the severe trauma his actions had caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad