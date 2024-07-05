'Predatory' Lancashire paedophile who raped young children to fulfil 'depraved sexual desires' jailed
In October 2022, a woman reported to the police that Peter Barnes, now 75, had sexually abused her as a child.
Further women came forward to speak up about the sexual abuse they had suffered at his hands during the subsequent investigation and prosecution.
Barnes was charged with 44 sexual offences, including four counts of rape against five children and two women.
The earliest offences were committed in the late 1990’s, with the more recent offending taking place in 2023.
His youngest victim was aged between nine and eleven when he raped and sexually assaulted her.
Barnes initially denied all of the offences but pleaded guilty to one count of indecent assault in July 2023.
He was found guilty of the remaining 43 sexual offences following a trial in June 2024.
Alex Mann, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West said: “Barnes is a sexual predator who targeted and groomed children as young as nine.
“He showed no remorse and in failing to take responsibility for his actions, he forced his victims to relive their ordeal at a trial, which further compounded the severe trauma his actions had caused.