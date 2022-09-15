Lloyd Ellison claimed his Skelmersdale rental vans were taking vital goods to those in need during the peak of the pandemic.

In reality, the 32-year-old and his brother Connor Ellison, 30, were moving huge amounts of cash and drugs around the country at a time when travel was banned.

An investigation was launched by Lancashire Police who discovered the conspiracy involved up to 160kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than £10m.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both men were subsequently arrested and charged.

Lloyd Ellison, of Grape Lane, Croston, was jailed this week for 15 years for conspiracy to supply cocaine and three years, to run consecutively, for money laundering.

Connor Ellison, of Coniston Avenue, Euxton, was jailed for four years in May after admitting money laundering.

Lloyd Ellison was jailed this week for 15 years for conspiracy to supply cocaine and three years, to run consecutively, for money laundering (Credit: Lancashire Police)

DC Paul Gilfoyle said: “We welcome these significant sentences which reflect the gravity of the offending and come as a result of some exceptional work by officers and staff to disrupt this criminal network and take drugs off our streets.

“We will continue to take the fight to criminals in order to protect our communities and make our streets safer.

“As always, we cannot achieve any of this without the support of our communities and I ask if you have any information regarding individuals who are involved in criminality to please contact Lancashire Constabulary on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”