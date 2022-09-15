The attempted robbery happened at a shop in Newchurch Road shortly before 6.45pm on Saturday (September 10).

It was reported a man picked up a number of items after entering the store before demanding cash from the till.

The suspect then produced a knife after the shopkeeper refused to open the till, but ultimately left empty-handed.

A man has been arrested following an attempted robbery in Bacup

Police later confirmed a man had been arrested after he handed himself into Waterfoot Police Station following a public appeal.

Owen Lord, 23, of Berry Lane, Longridge, was subsequently charged with attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article.

He appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning (September 15).

He was remanded into custody to appear at Burnley Crown Court on October 13th.

A 16-year-old girl from Bacup was also arrested on suspicion of robbery over the weekend.

She was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.