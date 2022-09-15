News you can trust since 1886
Longridge man, 23, charged and named after shopkeeper threatened with knife during attempted robbery in Bacup

A Longridge man has been charged following an attempted robbery which saw a shopkeeper threatened with a knife in Bacup.

The attempted robbery happened at a shop in Newchurch Road shortly before 6.45pm on Saturday (September 10).

It was reported a man picked up a number of items after entering the store before demanding cash from the till.

The suspect then produced a knife after the shopkeeper refused to open the till, but ultimately left empty-handed.

A man has been arrested following an attempted robbery in Bacup

Police later confirmed a man had been arrested after he handed himself into Waterfoot Police Station following a public appeal.

Owen Lord, 23, of Berry Lane, Longridge, was subsequently charged with attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article.

He appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning (September 15).

He was remanded into custody to appear at Burnley Crown Court on October 13th.

A 16-year-old girl from Bacup was also arrested on suspicion of robbery over the weekend.

She was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting 1240 of September 10, 2022.