Longridge man, 23, charged and named after shopkeeper threatened with knife during attempted robbery in Bacup
A Longridge man has been charged following an attempted robbery which saw a shopkeeper threatened with a knife in Bacup.
The attempted robbery happened at a shop in Newchurch Road shortly before 6.45pm on Saturday (September 10).
It was reported a man picked up a number of items after entering the store before demanding cash from the till.
The suspect then produced a knife after the shopkeeper refused to open the till, but ultimately left empty-handed.
Most Popular
-
1
What is happening to Leyland's Tesco Extra? These are the changes prompted by legislation, anti-social behaviour and a need to modernise
-
2
Which supermarkets in Lancashire will be closed on the day of the Queen's funeral - Bank Holiday Monday, September 19 - including Asda, Aldi, Tesco, Lidl, Sainsbury's and Marks & Spencer?
-
3
Olivia Pratt-Korbel funeral: The emotional scenes as mourners wear 'a splash of pink' to honour the life of Liverpool shooting victim
Police later confirmed a man had been arrested after he handed himself into Waterfoot Police Station following a public appeal.
Owen Lord, 23, of Berry Lane, Longridge, was subsequently charged with attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article.
He appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning (September 15).
He was remanded into custody to appear at Burnley Crown Court on October 13th.