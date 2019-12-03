Convicted robber caught after a week on the run from HMP Kirkham

Have your say

Wanted prison absconder Daniel Plaice has been arrested.



Plaice, 40, from Bishop Auckland, was jailed for five years and 10 months at Teesside Crown Court in 2018 for attempted robbery, possession of a bladed article and burglary.

He was located in the Middlesbrough area yesterday (December 2).

He was wanted for absconding from HMP Kirkham at around 6pm on Sunday, November 24.

He was last seen with fellow prisoner Stephen Ford, 41.

Ford (pictured) remains outstanding.

Stephen Ford was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court in 2018 to three years and six months in prison for burglary and dangerous driving.

The 41 year old from Stockton-on-Tees is described as being 5ft 11in tall of medium/large build.

He has short brown hair and blue eyes. He also speaks with a North East accent.

He has various tattoos including ‘Angel’ on his neck, a bulldog on his shoulder and ‘Fordy’ on his left hand.

Ford has links to Cleveland and Lancashire.

Anyone with information about where he might be should call 101 quoting log number LC-20191124-1174.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.