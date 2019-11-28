Convicted robber and burglar abscond from HMP Kirkham

Have your say

A convicted robber and burglar have absconded from a prison in Lancashire

Daniel Plaice and Steven Ford absconded from HMP Kirkham at around 6pm on Sunday, November 24.

Plaice, 40 (pictured left) was jailed for five years and 10 months at Teesside Crown Court in 2018 for attempted robbery, possession of a bladed article and burglary.

Steven Ford, 41 (pictured right) was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court in 2018 to three years and six months in prison for burglary and dangerous driving.

Plaice is described as being 5ft 7in tall and of medium build. He had short brown straight hair, blue eyes and speaks with a North East accent.

He has various distinct tattoos on his neck, arms and legs including a Tasmanian devil wearing a death cloak, ‘Made in England’ and a skull with dagger.

Plaice has links to Cleveland, Durham, Cumbria and Lancashire.

Ford from Stockton on Tees is described as being 5ft 11in tall of medium/large build.

He has short brown hair and blue eyes. He also speaks with a North East accent.

He has various tattoos including ‘Angel’ on his neck, a bulldog on his shoulder and ‘Fordy’ on his left hand.

Ford has links to Cleveland and Lancashire.

Anyone with information about where they might be should call 101 quoting log number 1174 of November 24th.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.