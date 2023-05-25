18 people broke into an industrial estate in Global Way on Saturday (May 20).

The offenders arrived in three vehicles – two vans and a car – and used the vans to take stock away.

They made off with around £90,000 worth of e-cigarettes and vapes before making off in the direction of Lower Eccleshill Road.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify these people after £90k worth of e-cigarettes and vapes were stolen from a business in Darwen (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Earlier this week police asked for the public’s help to identify three vehicles as part of their enquiries.

Officers on Thursday (May 25) also released CCTV images of a number of people they wanted to identify in relation to the same investigation.

PC Kathryn Egan, of Lancashire Police’s East Division, said: “Our enquiries are very much ongoing and we would like to speak to these men as part of our investigation.

Officers would also like to trace a white Transit van, registration number ST57 RKF, and a white Iveco van, registration number BU07 LAA (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“If you recognise them, please get in touch with us.

“Similarly, if you can help us trace the vehicles used in the incident, we want to hear from you.”

Detectives also asked anybody who was in the area and saw anything suspicious between 6pm and 6.20pm on May 20 to come forward.

The three vehicles police would like to trace are:

Police are also seeking a grey Volkswagen Golf, registration number HX67 HCH (Credit: Lancashire Police)

- A white Transit van, registration number ST57 RKF

- A white Iveco van, registration number BU07 LAA

- A grey Volkswagen Golf, registration number HX67 HCH