News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV

CCTV appeal after £90k worth of e-cigarettes and vapes stolen by gang in Darwen

A CCTV appeal has been launched after £90k worth of e-cigarettes and vapes were stolen from a business in Darwen.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 25th May 2023, 19:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 19:13 BST

18 people broke into an industrial estate in Global Way on Saturday (May 20).

The offenders arrived in three vehicles – two vans and a car – and used the vans to take stock away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They made off with around £90,000 worth of e-cigarettes and vapes before making off in the direction of Lower Eccleshill Road.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify these people after £90k worth of e-cigarettes and vapes were stolen from a business in Darwen (Credit: Lancashire Police)Police are asking for the public's help to identify these people after £90k worth of e-cigarettes and vapes were stolen from a business in Darwen (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Police are asking for the public's help to identify these people after £90k worth of e-cigarettes and vapes were stolen from a business in Darwen (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular

Earlier this week police asked for the public’s help to identify three vehicles as part of their enquiries.

Officers on Thursday (May 25) also released CCTV images of a number of people they wanted to identify in relation to the same investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Preston mastermind of one of UK's largest tax frauds sentenced to 20 years in ja...

PC Kathryn Egan, of Lancashire Police’s East Division, said: “Our enquiries are very much ongoing and we would like to speak to these men as part of our investigation.

Officers would also like to trace a white Transit van, registration number ST57 RKF, and a white Iveco van, registration number BU07 LAA (Credit: Lancashire Police)Officers would also like to trace a white Transit van, registration number ST57 RKF, and a white Iveco van, registration number BU07 LAA (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Officers would also like to trace a white Transit van, registration number ST57 RKF, and a white Iveco van, registration number BU07 LAA (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“If you recognise them, please get in touch with us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Similarly, if you can help us trace the vehicles used in the incident, we want to hear from you.”

Detectives also asked anybody who was in the area and saw anything suspicious between 6pm and 6.20pm on May 20 to come forward.

The three vehicles police would like to trace are:

Police are also seeking a grey Volkswagen Golf, registration number HX67 HCH (Credit: Lancashire Police)Police are also seeking a grey Volkswagen Golf, registration number HX67 HCH (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Police are also seeking a grey Volkswagen Golf, registration number HX67 HCH (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- A white Transit van, registration number ST57 RKF

- A white Iveco van, registration number BU07 LAA

- A grey Volkswagen Golf, registration number HX67 HCH

Anybody with information should call police on 101, quoting log number 1226 of May 20.