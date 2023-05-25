Sock manufacturer Arif Patel, formerly of Preston, and his gang tried to steal £97m through VAT repayment claims on false exports of textiles and phones.

The 55-year-old also, who now lives in Dubai, also sold counterfeit clothes that would have been worth £50m if genuine.

The proceeds were used to buy property across Preston and London through offshore bank accounts.

Patel was sentenced in his absence to 20 years behind bars (Credit: HMRC)

HMRC said Patel's Preston-based company, Faisaltex Ltd, was at the heart of his criminal dealings.

Following a 14-week trial at Chester Crown Court, Patel was found guilty of false accounting, conspiracy to cheat the public revenue, the onward sale of counterfeit clothing and money laundering.

Mohamed Jaffar Ali was also found guilty of conspiracy to cheat the Revenue and money laundering.

Co-accused Mohamed Jaffar Ali was sentenced in his absence to 11 years in jail (Credit: HMRC)

Patel was sentenced in his absence to 20 years behind bars on Thursday, May 25.

Co-accused Mohamed Jaffar Ali, 59, also of Dubai, was sentenced in his absence to 11 years in jail.

Eamonn O’Neill, Assistant Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “Arif Patel and Mohamed Jaffar Ali were at the heart of one of the biggest carousel tax frauds this country has ever seen and the severity of their crimes has been recognised by today’s sentencing.”

In total, 26 members of this criminal empire have now been convicted and sentenced following six trials between 2011 and 2023, leading to jail terms totalling 147 years and seven months.

Counterfeit underwear (Credit: HMRC)

More than £78 million of the gang’s assets have been restrained and the process to recover these proceeds of crime is in progress.

“We will continue to pursue those criminals who blatantly steal from the public services we all rely on and look to recover the proceeds of their crimes from current and future wealth,” Mr O’Neill added.

Andrew Fox, Senior Prosecutor, CPS, added this concluded “an immense investigative and prosecution case against an organised criminal group.”

He said: “The cost to the public purse was tens of millions, money that could have been used for essential public services in the NHS, social care and education.

Counterfeit clothes (Credit: HMRC)

“Patel was sentenced in his absence, having remained in Dubai throughout the trial.

“The CPS will now pursue confiscation proceedings against the defendants, to prevent them enjoying the benefits of their criminal enterprise.”

Sam Mackenzie, Assistant Chief Constable, Lancashire Constabulary, said: “While presenting himself as a genuine and reputable businessman Arif Patel in fact used stolen taxpayers’ cash to line his own pockets and fund a lavish lifestyle.

"This is money that should have been used to fund the vital public services which we all rely on and to which most of us contribute our fair share by working hard and paying tax.