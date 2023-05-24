News you can trust since 1886
18-strong gang steal £90k worth of e-cigarettes and vapes after breaking into Darwen business

£90k worth of e-cigarettes and vapes were stolen after an 18-strong gang forced their way into a business in Darwen.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 24th May 2023, 13:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 13:22 BST

18 people broke into an industrial estate in Global Way on Saturday (May 20).

The offenders arrived in three vehicles – two vans and a car – and used the vans to take stock away.

They made off with around £90,000 worth of e-cigarettes and vapes before making off in the direction of Lower Eccleshill Road.

Police are appealing for information following a high-value burglary at a premises in Darwen (Credit: Lancashire Police)Police are appealing for information following a high-value burglary at a premises in Darwen (Credit: Lancashire Police)
PC Kathryn Egan, of Lancashire Police’s East Division, said: “We are appealing for information about this incident, which has left a local business thousands of pounds out of pocket.

“A large group approached the premises, broke in and backed two vans up, which they filled up with items and then made off.

“This is unacceptable anyway, but at a time when the cost of living is high and people are doing their best to pay their bills, it is incredibly unfair to target somebody’s livelihood in this way.”

The offenders arrived in three vehicles – two vans and a car – and used the vans to take stock away (Credit: Lancashire Police)The offenders arrived in three vehicles – two vans and a car – and used the vans to take stock away (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Officers are now appealing for information about the incident and would like to trace the vehicles in the CCTV images.

They are:

- A white Transit van, registration number ST57 RKF

- A white Iveco van, registration number BU07 LAA

They made off with around £90,000 worth of e-cigarettes and vapes (Credit: Lancashire Police)They made off with around £90,000 worth of e-cigarettes and vapes (Credit: Lancashire Police)
- A grey Volkswagen Golf, registration number HX67 HCH

Police are also asking anybody who was in the area and saw anything suspicious between 6pm and 6.20pm on May 20 to come forward.

“We are taking this incident very seriously and are now asking anybody who was in the area and has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to check it to see if they captured any of these vehicles, or anything else suspicious,” PC Egan added.

“Finally, if you have any other information, please share it with us.”

Anybody with information should call police on 101, quoting log number 1226 of May 20.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.