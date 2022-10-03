The burglary took place at a domestic property in Sawley Road on Friday, September 30.

Police said the offenders “smashed a rear patio door and carried out an untidy search of the house”.

Detectives on Monday (October 3) released a number of CCTV images of people they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.

Detectives would like to speak to these men in connection with a burglary in Sawley (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“We are interested in speaking to the males in these stills,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Officers also urged anyone who drove along Sawley Road between the hours of 7pm and 9pm and may have spotted anything suspicious to come forward.

If you recognise the men or have any information that may help police, email PC 5626 Hartup via [email protected] quoting log reference number LC-20220930-1246.

