Fast food delivery driver on moped got lost and ended up on hard shoulder of M6 at Lancaster
A fast food delivery driver on a moped got lost and was seen riding on the hard shoulder of the M6 at Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 12:14 pm
Updated
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 12:41 pm
Lancs Road Police said on their Twitter page: “This moped sighted being ridden at 25mph along the hard shoulder of the M6 at Lancaster when the rider got lost trying to make a delivery for a well known fast food chain.
"Rider reported and moped seized section 165.”
