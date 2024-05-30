Burglars steal jewellery from home after smashing window in Penwortham
Jewellery was stolen from a home in Penwortham during a burglary.
The offenders gained entry to the property by smashing a window on Friday, May 17.
Several items of jewellery were then stolen.
Officers on Thursday appealed for CCTV or dashcam footage which could help their investigation.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Were you traveling along Liverpool Road near to the junction of Hill Road between 2pm and 3.30pm on this date?
“If so, we would like to ask you to check any dashcam footage which may be able to help our enquiries.”
If you can help, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 924 of May 17.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.