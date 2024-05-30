Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anyone with information has been urged to come forward.

Jewellery was stolen from a home in Penwortham during a burglary.

The offenders gained entry to the property by smashing a window on Friday, May 17.

Jewellery was stolen from a home in Penwortham during a burglary (Credit: Google)

Several items of jewellery were then stolen.

Officers on Thursday appealed for CCTV or dashcam footage which could help their investigation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Were you traveling along Liverpool Road near to the junction of Hill Road between 2pm and 3.30pm on this date?

“If so, we would like to ask you to check any dashcam footage which may be able to help our enquiries.”

If you can help, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 924 of May 17.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.