Preston Police issue appeal to reunite heartbroken widow with stolen wedding rings
The two rings were stolen during a burglary at a house in Preston.
The victim was married to her husband for 59 years before he passed away, placing even more sentimental value on them.
A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “Do you recognise these rings?
“Have you purchased them from Cash Converters in Preston sometime after 14th May?
"What you may not have known is that these two rings are wedding rings that were stolen during a burglary at a house in Preston and the owner would really like them back.
“The victim was married to her husband for 59 years before he passed away so you can imagine how incredibly sentimental these items are.”
They urged anyone who may have bought either of these rings to get in touch with them.
If you have any information, please contact us on 101, quoting the log number 1225 of the 13th May 2024 or email [email protected].