Preston Police issue appeal to reunite heartbroken widow with stolen wedding rings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Preston Police have issued an appeal to reunite a heartbroken widow with her stolen wedding rings.

The two rings were stolen during a burglary at a house in Preston.

The two rings were stolen during a burglary at a house in Preston.

The victim was married to her husband for 59 years before he passed away, placing even more sentimental value on them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “Do you recognise these rings?

“Have you purchased them from Cash Converters in Preston sometime after 14th May?

Read More Woman arrested after man stabbed in stomach at Cambridge Close in Preston

Sign up for our free newsletters now “What you may not have known is that these two rings are wedding rings that were stolen during a burglary at a house in Preston and the owner would really like them back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The victim was married to her husband for 59 years before he passed away so you can imagine how incredibly sentimental these items are.”

They urged anyone who may have bought either of these rings to get in touch with them.