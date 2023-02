The teenager, from Birchwood in Warrington, Cheshire, was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Linear Park, Culcheth, at around 3.13pm on Saturday.

Two 15-year-olds, from the local area, remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder, Cheshire Police said.

Brianna was a transgender girl but police said there is no evidence to suggest her murder was a hate crime.

Brianna Ghey was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Linear Park, Culcheth (Credit: Family handout/Warrington Police/PA Wire)

Donations on a GoFundMe crowdfunding page set up for Brianna’s family, which said the schoolgirl was “looking forward to taking her exams this year”, have passed £40,000.

Paying tribute to the teenager, who had a large following on social media site TikTok, her family said in a statement: “Brianna was a much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister.

“She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.

Two 15-year-olds, from the local area, were later arrested on suspicion of murder (Credit: Jason Roberts/PA Wire)

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time. We would like to thank the police for their support, and witnesses for helping with the investigation.

“The continuation of respect for privacy is greatly appreciated.”

At the scene on Monday, a number of police vans could be seen parked in the surrounding area, with a number of uniformed officers patrolling the park.

Police at the scene in Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington, Cheshire (Credit: Jason Roberts/PA Wire)

Police tape lined a number of footpaths, cordoning off a large section of the area to the public, and police dogs could also be seen at the scene.

Flowers were also being left nearby, with messages including “Fly high angel.”

The headteacher at Brianna’s school, Birchwood Community High School, said they were “truly devastated” by her death.

In a statement, Emma Mills said: “We are shocked and truly devastated to hear of the death of Brianna.

Floral tributes at the scene (Credit: Jason Roberts/PA Wire)

“This is understandably a very difficult and distressing time for many and we will do our utmost to support our pupils and wider school community.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans said police are pursuing several lines of inquiry, and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “A number of inquiries in relation to this incident are under way and we are doing all that we can to establish the exact circumstances of what has happened.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the circumstances surrounding Brianna’s death are hate-related.

“Patrols have been stepped up in the local area and officers will remain in the Culcheth area to provide reassurance and address any concerns that residents may have.”

Anyone with information can contact Cheshire Police on 101 or online, quoting the reference IML 1476832.